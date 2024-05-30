Madison's noisy F-35 fighter jets are conducting evening flight training Thursday and Friday

Madison's controversial fleet of F-35 fighter jets is conducting all-day and evening flight training on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31.

The jets, known for their noisy single engines, have regularly flown over Madison's north and east sides during the morning and afternoon hours for over a year. The F-35s are part of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing and fly out of Madison's Truax Field Air National Guard Base at the Dane County Regional Airport.

The 115th Fighter Wing announced it will conduct increased training flights during extended evening hours on Thursday and Friday. The jets will fly between approximately 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the two days.

"Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct nighttime operations as a part of their overall readiness," the 115th wrote. "Pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents."

Citizen and activist groups in Madison have criticized the disruptive noise and other potential threats posed by the F-35s for nearly a decade. Many residents say the noise has disrupted their work, children's education and daily lives. According to the non-profit activist group Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, which strongly opposes the jets' presence in Madison, some residents living near Truax Field have even chosen to move away due to the noise.

How will I know when the F-35 jets are flying over Madison?

Citizens can sign up for email or text notifications from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs to stay informed on future deviations from the F-35 fighter jets' normal flying schedule.

Click here to subscribe to Flight Operations Alerts for the Madison area.

F-35 jets have caused controversy in Madison for many years

The F-35s arrived at Truax Field on April 25, 2023, to replace the 115th's aging fleet of F-16s, which were built in the late 1980s and left Truax in October 2022. Truax has hosted numerous military aircraft since 1948, regularly updating its fleet.

The 115th was the second Air National Guard fighter wing to receive the F-35, which had been in development for almost two decades. It was first announced in June 2016 that Truax was under consideration as a base for a fleet of the $100-million jets. Despite community protests, it was officially announced in April 2020 that the F-35s were coming to Madison.

Like the F-35s, the F-16s often flew over communities in north and east Madison, but multiple residents say the F-35s are noticeably louder. There has been debate surrounding how loud the jets are and whether the noise levels predicted and reported by officials have been accurate. But, one study found the F-35's peak noise to be as much as four times louder than that of the F-16.

According to an environmental impact study conducted by the Air Force in 2020, the F-35s cause over 2,200 Madison residents to experience an average sound level of 65 decibels each day. The Federal Aviation Administration has determined 65 decibels to be "the threshold of significant aircraft noise as well as incompatible residential land use." A large number of Madison residents affected live in poverty.

A July 2022 open letter to Sen. Tammy Baldwin sponsored by Safe Skies Clean Water pointed out that children at the 35 schools and daycare centers within two miles of Truax Field could experience disruptive and potentially dangerous effects due to the jets.

Baldwin announced support for the jets early on, saying in a statement that the F-35s would provide security and economic benefits to the state.

"The F-35 fighter jets arriving in Madison helped maintain the 1,600 existing jobs at Truax Field, in addition to creating 64 new jobs," Baldwin's office said in an email. "The base contributes around $100 million to the region's economy each year and supports over 1,650 in-state jobs ... With the withdrawal of the F-16s, losing fighter jets at the base would have meant thousands of jobs leaving the area and hundreds of millions in economic loss for the region."

Meanwhile, those opposed to the jets argue the disruptions they cause will overall negatively impact the economy. Some F-35 opponents also criticize the jets for causing pollution. Additionally, Safe Skies Clean Water argues that the jets' nuclear capability "could increase the possibility of Madison being an enemy target."

