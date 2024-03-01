Madison's Lake Monona saw its shortest-ever period of ice cover this winter

Madison's largest lakes are officially "open" for the season.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Climatology Office announced that, with less than 50% of ice cover remaining, lakes Mendota, Monona and Wingra could be declared open.

The Feb. 28 date marks only the second time in the 171-year history on record that "ice off" was declared for Lake Mendota in the month of February, the Clean Lakes Alliance wrote in an Instagram post. The only time Mendota opened earlier was in the winter of 1997-1998, when ice off was declared one day earlier on Feb. 27.

This winter's record-setting heat also brought the third-latest freeze date on record for Mendota. Following mid-January's statewide snowstorms and multi-day cold snap, Lake Mendota, along with Madison's other major lakes, were declared frozen on Jan. 15, nearly a month later than the average freeze date of Dec. 20.

"Having frozen over on January 15th, the 44-day freeze duration for Lake Mendota is the second shortest on record," the Clean Lakes Alliance wrote. "Lake Monona, which also had a 44-day freeze duration, experienced its shortest period of ice cover on record."

According to the State Climatology Office, Madison's five shortest ice-duration seasons have all occurred since the 1980s.

"We feel that the climate has changed here, and the seasons are altering," CLA marketing and communications director Adam Sodersten told the Journal Sentinel in January. "(The freeze date) is being pushed further forward, and the freeze duration is shortening. The duration used to be a little over 100 days, and, at this rate, we'd be lucky to get 80-to-90 days."

Ultimately, we were only "lucky" enough to get half of that. Comparatively, last winter, Mendota and Monona saw freeze durations of 98 and 91 days, respectively.

As of Jan. 3 this year, Lake Mendota was free of ice. At the time, Sodersten worried about how this would impact the CLA's annual Frozen Assets Festival, which has raised over $1.2 million for lake improvement projects, educational programs and water quality monitoring since 2012.

One of the festival's biggest events is the Frozen Assets 5K, where participants run or walk entirely on the frozen surface of Lake Mendota. Festival organizers hoped the cold snap would freeze the lake enough to safely hold the 5K on Feb. 3, but warm weather in late January dictated otherwise. So, instead, Frozen Assets kicked off with "Madison's Largest Winter Workout," an outdoor strength, cardio and mindfulness session organized by Barre3.

