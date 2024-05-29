Madison trustees take the next step to relieve flooding in the Manner Drive area

A project to resolve stormwater flooding in the Manner Drive area of Madison Township is continuing to move forward. Township trustees voted at a brief special meeting Saturday to approve a $29,435 contract with Shaffer, Johnston, Lichtenwalter and Associates Inc. of Mansfield to design a replacement for a corrugated steel culvert that carries water from Manner Drive storm sewers east toward Spring Lake Drive.

Madison trustees have been working since at least 2013 to resolve flooding problems during times of heavy rain in a number of township neighborhoods, including the Eastview subdivision where Manner Drive is located. The project will replace a 30-inch culvert on the east side of the subdivision which trustee Chairman Tom Craft said earlier this year was not big enough to take all of the water that flows through that area.

Madison Township already has done one other project in the area to help with stormwater flow.

The engineering contract calls for Shaffer, Johnston, Lichtenwalter and Associates to survey the construction site, perform hydraulic calculations and prepare design and construction plans. The company indicated in its work proposal that the project could include bedding, backfill and concrete headwalls for the pipe as well as possibly creating a construction staging area and support and a temporary holding facility for a sanitary sewer that runs roughly perpendicular to the storm sewer and serves the Dollar General store.

A proposed project schedule calls for design plans to be submitted to the Richland County engineer by Aug. 2 and final documents by Aug. 30, the project to be bid in January 2025 and work to be completed by April 1, 2025.

Madison trustees voted on March 20 to allocate up to $150,000 of the township’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation to the engineering and construction costs for the Manner Drive project. The county engineer’s office has indicated it will help with any right-of-way issues.

Trustees also met in executive session to discuss collective bargaining for the fire department and employment in the road department. The only action taken after the session was to hire an individual for summer work in the road department, effective June 3.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison Township trustees OK culvert replacement design contract