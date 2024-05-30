Madison Township summer road paving bids come in below budget

The Madison Township trustees got some good news during a special meeting Tuesday night when they opened bids for summer road paving.

The apparent low bid of $310,107 submitted by Sarver Paving of Ashland was around $40,000 less than the township has to spend on the program.

Sarver was one of three firms that submitted bids. The other bids were $339,076 from Kokosing Construction of Fredericktown and $359,303 from the Shelly Company of Mansfield.

Trustees voted at a special meeting May 8 to approve bid documents with a list of roads that included portions of Berger, Walker, Benedict, Averill, and Herring avenues, Woodside, Truxall, Fir, Springlake and Lakefront drives and Molly and Brentwood courts. There also were special sections in the bid document for Bentwood Road because of different milling specifications and for Home Road, which will be a joint project with Springfield Township.

Dan Fletcher

Trustee Dan Fletcher, who put together the resurfacing program, said Sarver’s bid figures and bond must be checked before a contract can formally be awarded. Trustees indicated earlier they hope to take action at the June 3 regular meeting.

Madison Township has $348,968 balance in the road fund, which includes a carryover from 2023. Trustees earlier this month heard a request from Brace Avenue residents for at least temporary repairs to damage done by township road department trucks and a proposal from Fletcher to do chip-seal work on several roads he said could cost “upwards of $100,000.”

Fletcher said Tuesday night he expects trustees will explore all possibilities for using any remaining road program funds this year on other projects.

“I would hate to speculate,” he said. “Obviously it’s the board’s decision.”

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison Township trustees consider bids for summer road paving