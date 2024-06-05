New Madison Township fire rating is good news for property owners

Madison Township residents and business owners can expect some type of savings on their building insurance this fall. That’s because a recent evaluation by the Insurance Services Office has improved the public protection classification for the township’s structural fire suppression delivery system by two levels.

“That’s pretty much unheard of,” Madison Fire Chief Ken Justus said Monday during his administrative report at the trustees’ regular meeting. “It’s a pretty big deal, according to the ISO rep, because it doesn’t happen very often.”

Madison Township had been at the mid-range rating for more than 20 years.

Justus told the board the improved rating came down to factors including upgrades at the county dispatch center, which changed from analog radios to the state’s digital Multi Area Radio Communication System, as well as the addition of a new tanker truck and a new ladder truck. Adding the Mansfield Fire Department into Madison’s structure fire response, which gave additional manpower to fire calls, also helped, as did adding staff at Madison and having a plan moving forward.

Madison Township Fire Chief Kenneth Justus

Justus said in a news release that the improvement in the score and rating was because of the hard work by Madison’s firefighters and officers. Related factors included personnel training, fire prevention and code enforcement, fire investigation and public fire safety education.

Justus noted the township has a split classification because only part of the community has recognized fire hydrants as part of a pressurized water delivery system. In the future, he said the Madison Fire Department will work to develop a better rating for residents outside the pressurized system or greater than 1,000 feete from a hydrant through the use of tankers and water shuttle systems and testing and reporting findings for any new hydrants.

Justus said the ISO representative indicated the improvement will affect insurance rates when the new ratings are published Sept. 1.

“I can’t tell you how much because everybody’s house is different — the size of the home, the square footage, the year it was built, the construction type, things like that. All of those variables come into play when you evaluate a home,” he said.

According to Justus, there are only 361 communities out of 1,692 evaluations in Ohio with the Class 3 evaluation that Madison received and only 241 communities with same public protection classification as Madison.

Summer paving contract approved

In other business, the trustees approved a $310,197 contract with Sarver Paving, of Ashland, for the summer road paving program. Sarver had the lowest bid of three companies that submitted figures.

The list of roads includes portions of Berger, Walker, Benedict, Averill, and Herring avenues, Woodside, Truxall, Fir, Springlake and Lakefront drives and Molly and Brentwood courts and special sections for Bentwood Road because of different milling specifications ,and for Home Road, which will be a joint project with Springfield Township that will split the cost 50-50.

Trustees have not decided whether to do a chip/seal surface restoration program on any roads.

The board also approved a recommendation by Justus to accept the resignations of firefighters Zachary Wilson and Skyler Adams and hire Dennis Gast as a full-time firefighter.

Before their regular session, trustees also held a special meeting to discuss collective bargaining in the fire department and employment in the road department in an executive session. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison Township insurance fire rating lowered for first time in years