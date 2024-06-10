Madison police are providing an update Monday morning on the mass shooting at the Lux apartments in downtown Madison early Sunday morning.

At least 10 people were injured in the incident at a rooftop party at the high-rise building near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Nine people suffered gunshot wounds or grazes, and another was injured by broken glass, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Victims ranged in age from 14 to 23, and some were high school students.

As of Sunday afternoon, police said no arrests have been made. Police said they don't know a motive and don't have information to share about potential suspects, though Barnes said shell casings indicated two weapons were used.

You can watch a replay of the press conference here:

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Madison police give update on the Lux apartment shooting