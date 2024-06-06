Madison Mayor Finley highlights growth, expansion of the city

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday, Madison City Mayor Paul Finely delivered ‘the update of the city address’ in front of hundreds from the north Alabama business community.

For the third year in a row, Finley is celebrating the growth of his city.

“If you want to see what Madison looks like now, we are no longer on the west side, we’re right in the middle of Huntsville,” Finley said.

That was the highlight of his address before a packed house of business leaders at the Von Braun Center Saturn Ballroom in Huntsville.

The tone of his message was the change the city has seen over the past year and how they will continue to see more over the next year.

“When you’re a town of 4,000 in 1980 and then you turn around and you’re a town of 60,000 right now, it’s astronomic,” Finley said.

Finley admits that keeping up with that growth has been tough, but he told News 19 that with that growth is much-needed attention that will come to the city’s infrastructure.

“Madison was going to grow regardless and what we are doing is managing that growth,” said Finley. “The key is to make sure that we don’t overburden the school system, but we also want economic development.”

Proof of that economic development the mayor says is the transformation of Clift Farm and Town Madison. The past two years, those areas have been a hotbed of new construction with a new business popping up every month that Finley says will continue to grow.

“It’s 500 hundred acres at Clift and not only is the anchor of Toyota Field helpful but the interchange is going to make a big difference,” Finley said. “We will fill out the rest of Town Madison because it’s our largest economic development project and so far, so good.”

Finley also said that city leaders have their eye on January of 2025 to complete the I-565 overpass, and to add a state-of-the-art community center and a new Fire station.

Finley also announced plans to convert an old Hexagon building near Town Madison into a multi-million-dollar public safety annex.

