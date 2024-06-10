Madison man ripped down borough's Pride flags and tossed them in the trash, police say

MADISON — A borough man was arrested Monday on criminal mischief charges for allegedly vandalizing six LGBTQ+ Pride flags from the downtown area the day before. The 21-year-old pulled the flags off of lampposts on Waverly Place and dumped them in a nearby trash can, damaging some of them, Madison police said in a statement. The incident allegedly occurred around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Police caught the man using surveillance video from a Waverly Place business, they said.

"He was taken into custody at his residence without incident, transported to police headquarters, processed accordingly, and released on a complaint summons pending his court appearance in Madison Joint Municipal Court," according to the police statement.

Madison police said they arrested a borough man for allegedly tearing down six LGBTQ+ Pride flags that were hung downtown and throwing them in the trash. The flags were reinstalled as of Monday, June 10, 2024.

The town decorates its main streets with flags annually in support of the LGBTQ+ community during June's Pride Month.

"I want to commend the quick actions of our officers in their response, investigation, and apprehension of our suspect. We take this act very seriously, and this type of behavior has no place in Madison or anywhere else," Chief John Miscia said in the department's statement.

The MPD and town Public Works Department repaired and re-installed the damaged flags on Monday.

"Madison is a welcoming community, and the acts that occurred over the weekend were a prime example of what type of behavior will not be tolerated in Madison," Mayor Robert H. Conley said in the statement. "Since 2019, we have been proudly displaying the Pride flags downtown to recognize all LGBTQIA+ residents whose influential and lasting contributions make Madison a vibrant community in which to live, work, and visit. I applaud and thank MPD and DPW for their swift response to this case and their quick work to reinstall the Pride Flags."

Madison's Grace Episcopal Church took to social media to invite LGBTQ+ residents and their allies to gather on Waverly Place alongside the church choir at 7 p.m. on Monday. The group planned to engage in "a few minutes of singing and solidarity," in response to the vandalism, the church said.

