Madison High School to host senior citizen luncheon March 21

There will be two sessions of the senior citizen luncheon at Madison Comprehensive High School’s Ramble Inn, 600 Esley Lane, on March 21. The first session will be at 11 a.m. and the second will be at 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $8 per lunch. Reservations must be made March 19 by noon. Call the board office at 419-589-2600, ext. 65001, or email rlyons@madisonrams.net to make a reservation.

If there is a 2-hour delay or school is canceled, the luncheon will be held the next full day of school.

