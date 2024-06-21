These Madison entrepreneurs want to help you make friends as an adult

In the fall of 2021, Madison native Michael Orosz-Fagen, then a sophomore at Saint Louis University, glanced around the college's dining hall and noticed many students were sitting alone.

"What if there was a way to say you want to eat a meal with someone?" Orosz-Fagen thought to himself. An entrepreneurship major, he immediately added this to the list of business ideas in his phone's Notes app.

With the help of his friend and fellow SLU student Stuart Ray, a computer science major, Orosz-Fagen's idea eventually became Mesh, a matching service that pairs groups of four with potential friends for a Saturday morning coffee date at cafés throughout Madison.

Each Wednesday, Mesh sends out a text inviting those who've signed up for the free service to a coffee shop meetup. Those who respond with a "yes" are sorted into a foursome using an algorithm designed to match people of similar ages and interests. Meetups occur on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at spots like Leopold's Books Bar Caffè, Finca Coffee, Lakeside St. Coffee House and Ancora. Shortly beforehand, users receive a message with photos of the people they've been matched with to help them find each other.

A Mesh group of four meets at Colectivo Coffee in Madison, Wis. Mesh participants are paired in a foursome of similarly aged strangers for coffee every Saturday at 10 a.m.

"It's similar to a first date, you just don't know what you'll find," said Kyle Pineda, 26, who works in global tech marketing and has attended five Mesh meetups. "It's interesting how you can't talk to your group before you meet up. There are no preconceived notions."

After a 1.5-year development period in St. Louis, Mesh launched in Madison in early April. After just two months, over 800 people have signed up for Mesh's text invites. Two Saturdays ago, over 200 strangers met at six Madison coffee shops, Orosz-Fagen said.

Seventy percent of Mesh users are between the ages of 20 and 35, he said, with the majority being between 22 and 28. Many recently graduated from college. Orosz-Fagen, a 2024 graduate, said this shows members of his age group are eager to form new connections but don't always know where to look. He said many people have told him they consider themselves "fairly social" but struggle to meet people after graduation.

"Everyone moves away or they change or they get married. It can be really hard to connect with people," he said. "And it's not because there's anything wrong with you. It's just because there's some kind of friction in the way."

Saint Louis University graduates Stuart Ray, 24 of St. Louis, and Michael Orosz-Fagen, 22 of Madison, founded Mesh while still students.

Mesh hopes to help people make friends after college

Though the transition from college to adult life has always been tough, the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought up America's newest grads in a world of virtual classes and remote work, has made it even harder.

"Humans are such social creatures, it's just inherent, it's in our DNA," Orosz-Fagen said. "After 2020, with COVID, we lost a little bit of that. We just need to figure out how to get back on that bike." A benefit of Mesh, he said, is that everyone has their minds open to the common goal of meeting new friends.

Natalie, a 26-year-old working in student affairs at UW-Madison, said she tried various online meetup services including Bumble BFF, Meetup and Facebook events. She attended the first Mesh meetup in April and has gone out for drinks multiple times with the people she met. She's attended Mesh most Saturdays since.

"With Bumble BFF ... you're trying to form this one-on-one relationship right away. You spend a lot of time texting a person and getting a feel for them before deciding if you want to meet, so that can easily fizzle out," Natalie said. "With other things, I might show up, and the people there are nice, but we're there for a secondary activity so I feel like I haven't really gotten to know them. So, Mesh is different."

How does Mesh work?

Mesh groups meet weekly at Madison coffee shops on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Multiple groups typically meet in the same coffee shop.

Those living in or near the Madison area (including Milwaukeeans willing to make the drive) can sign up for Mesh invites on the free Mesh app. Users share their age and answer a few personality questions to help optimize their matches. Then, every Wednesday, they receive a text invite to a Madison coffee shop. If you respond with a "yes," you get a reminder Friday at 5 p.m. and photos of your matches Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The 10 a.m. Saturday meetups are officially an hour long, and multiple foursomes meet at the same coffee shop. After the first hour, groups often merge and continue socializing, Orosz-Fagen said.

You don't have to be available every Saturday to participate. If you can't make a meetup, you'll continue to receive weekly invites. The more you participate, the more potential friends you'll meet; you generally won't be paired with the same people twice.

Mesh plans to expand to other cities, including Milwaukee

A Mesh group meets outside the Wisconsin State Capitol building.

While Madison is Mesh's "pilot community," Orosz-Fagen and Ray intend to expand the service to cities throughout the country. The pair plans to launch Mesh in Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C., in the next few months, Orosz-Fagen said, and Milwaukee is in their "top 30 list" of cities they hope to launch in within the next year.

Mesh will also launch a premium membership option this summer. For $12 a month, premium members will receive 10% discounts on drinks at various partner coffee shops. Additionally, premium members will have the opportunity to meet earlier or later than 10 a.m. and will receive priority invites on Tuesdays, increasing their likelihood of being matched.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Madison entrepreneurs create app to help young adults make friends