Madison County seeks Stellar Pathways funds to build infrastructure

Mar. 6—ANDERSON — Madison County is partnering with the local Chamber of Commerce to seek a share of $14 million available statewide through Indiana's Stellar Pathways program.

County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve the partnership.

County engineer Jessica Bastin said the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is leading the multi-agency Stellar Communities program for investment in rural communities.

Bastin said the state agency will select four communities in the state to receive $50,000 through Stellar Pathways toward the development of a strategic plan. The program is designed to encourage redevelopment and economic development opportunities in rural communities.

Bastin said the Chamber of Commerce will be the lead agency for Madison County.

Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Chamber, said it's an opportunity for the county to receive a portion of $14 million designated through the state program.

"This is to build infrastructure and collaboration among all our communities, from Summitville to Ingalls," he said.

The Stellar Pathways program is also intended to foster collaboration between several state agencies and local communities.

Eligible infrastructure includes streetscapes, facades, trails, sidewalks, roads and bridges, as well as programs to promote community wellness.

Bastin said the Stellar Pathways letter of intent has to be submitted by May 1.

Because Anderson is designated to receive federal Community Block Grant funds, it cannot be included in the Stellar Pathways program.

THRIVING COMMUNITIES

Last fall, commissioners sent a letter of intent to participate in the Thriving Communities program through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

They committed Tuesday to participating in the initiative.

The funding is for large-scale transportation projects that align with community goals, Bastin said, noting that the county is partnering with the South Madison Community Foundation and Falls Park.

"We're looking at southern Madison County," she said. "A possible trail to connect Ingalls to Pendleton and Markleville and eventually to Lapel and Anderson. This is a chance to be selected among the 40 to 60 communities selected nationwide."

Board of commissioners President John Richwine said the Thriving Communities program aligns with steps the county is already taking.

"We want to work with the communities and develop relationships," he said.

Partners involved in the Thriving Communities local effort include: Ingalls, Pendleton, Markleville, Lapel, Madison County Health Department, Chamber of Commerce, Madison County Economic Development and the Anderson-Madison County Visitor's Bureau.

