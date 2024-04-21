Madison County Schools System employee accused of sex crimes with 15-year-old

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County School System employee was arrested after a traffic stop that happened on Saturday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies pulled over a vehicle for a moving violation near Highway 72 and Shields Road around 11:45 p.m. Upon further investigation, the driver was identified as 26-year-old Makayla Ann Anderton.

MCSO says that a 15-year-old was also inside the vehicle. Deputies then contacted the Major Crimes Unit of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the scene.

After further investigation, detectives concluded that the driver, Makayla Ann Anderton was a Madison County School System employee and that the minor was a student within the same school district.

According to MCSO, Anderton was arrested for numerous sex crimes against the teenager. MCSO says that the sexual assaults took place over the last two months.

The school employee, Makayla Ann Anderton, began speaking with the 15-year-old in conversations that became sexual. Anderton and the teen then exchanged multiple photographs, videos, and explicit text messages. MCSO says that Anderton also met with the teen several times and engaged in various sex acts.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives arrested Anderton and booked her into the Madison County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

Anderton was charged with the following charges:

School Employee Distributing Obscene Material to a Student

2nd-degree Statutory Rape

2nd-degree Sodomy

School Employee Engaged in a Sex Act or Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Student Under the Age of 19 Years

Madison County School System issued the following statement:

At this time, we are actively working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to determine the facts in the case and the charges brought against this individual. MCSS will fully cooperate with detectives as they investigate this situation. The Madison County School System will confirm that the individual arrested was an MCSS employee at the time of the arrest. Their status is pending review and action by the Madison County Board of Education. The person in question was hired earlier this month following a background check conducted by the Alabama State Department of Education. As the MCSO investigation continues, the Madison County School System will defer all investigative questions to law enforcement and prosecutors. Madison County School System

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who believes they know or are the victim of a similar assault should call the MCSO Major Crimes Unit at (256) 533-8820.

