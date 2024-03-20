Madison County Man sentenced for role in overdose death

Mar. 20—A Richmond man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to his role in an overdose death from 2021.

Kris Anglin, 36, was sentenced on Friday to nearly 22 years for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was also sentenced for distribution of fentanyl, that resulted in death and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky, Anglin is the second defendant convicted for his role in the drug conspiracy and overdose death. Gregory S. Sizemore, 36, of McKee was previously sentenced to over 32 years for his role in the crime.

"Anglin conspired with Sizemore to distribute quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, in Madison County. On January 11, 2021, a victim fatally overdosed due to the ingestion of fentanyl distributed by Anglin and Sizemore," the Attorney's Office said in press release.

Sizemore was stated as the supplier for the methamphetamine-fentanyl mixture that caused the overdose death.

After the victim was found dead, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a hotel room occupied by Sizemore. Officers located 380 grams of methamphetamine in a duffel bag.

At his arrest, Sizemore had an additional 368 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of fentanyl, the Attorney's Office said.

According the press release, under federal law, Anglin and Sizemore must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Upon their release from prison, they will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.