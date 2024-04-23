Madison County hoping for share of $45 million in state grants

Apr. 23—ANDERSON — Madison County officials are hoping to get a portion of $45 million designated for the Central Indiana region in the second round of READI grants.

Madison County is one of nine counties comprising the Central Indiana region.

Rob Sparks, with the Corporation for Economic Development, said Wednesday that representatives from the nine counties are in the process of putting together a scoring matrix of all the proposed projects.

He said the projects will be reviewed with a possible funding announcement in June.

"I think we will get some funding," Sparks said. "The amounts being granted is being reduced and we're in competition with other projects. I'm hoping a few of the county projects will be funded."

Clayton Whitson, executive director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce said the county has submitted projects with an estimated price tag of $300 million.

"I'm not sure how much Madison County will receive," he said.

Earlier this year, 15 regions submitted proposals outlining their vision for the future as well as growth strategies and action plans to improve quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity.

An external review committee evaluated the applications based on a variety of factors, including economic development potential, alignment with the state's priorities, such as population growth, per capita income growth, growth in employment opportunities, educational attainment, housing units developed, childcare capacity and innovation activities as well as the level of focus on rural communities and the degree of regional collaboration.

"This initiative will support projects that help grow our local economy and attract new residents and job creators alike," State Rep. Kyle Pierce (R-Anderson), said. "This state investment through READI 2.0 will have a significant return for taxpayers now and in the future."

State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, whose district covers much of north Madison County, said the region has the potential to attract more residents.

"Investing in projects that benefit and develop communities of all sizes will ensure a brighter future for our state," she said.

