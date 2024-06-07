Madison County deputy named in fatal shooting of Indianapolis man

ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives released the name of the Madison County deputy involved in a shooting that left a man dead June 1.

Mason Brizendine is a four-year veteran deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office and is on paid administrative leave.

According to preliminary information from the department, a little past 9 p.m. June 1, Madison County deputies, including Brizendine, were attempting to serve an arrest warrant to 44-year-old Lataurus Ladon Harrison of Indianapolis. When they approached a home on Fairview Avenue, they found Harrison sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Deputies gave verbal demands for Harrison to show his hands and exit the vehicle, which police say he ignored.

According to Indiana State Police investigations, Brizendine fired his gun hitting Harrison. EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. During the forensic processing of the vehicle Harrison was in, investigators located a firearm on the front passenger seat.

Investigators are reviewing body-worn camera footage captured by officers on the scene.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Madison County deputy identified in fatal shooting of Lataurus Harrison