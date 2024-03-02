Madison County Clerk adds voting locations ahead of the 2024 primary election

Mar. 2—Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger and his staff have added more polling locations ahead of the 2024 primary elections.

The Clerk's office has added two new locations for the early voting, which will from May 16 to May 18 and primary election day, which is May 21.

County Clerk Kenny Barger is expecting more traffic with this being a presidential election year and a potential rematch of Republican Donald Trump versus the Democratic incumbent Joe Biden.

"As we prepare for the upcoming presidential election, I am excited to announce the inclusion of two new polling locations: Richmond Active Living Center and Ignite Academy South Campus," Barger said. "These selections were made strategically to ensure accessibility, and we aim to forge long-term partnerships with these entities, providing residents with consistency to avoid any confusion."

Those two new locations also will join the previous eight polling locations used last year, bringing Madison County's location count to 10.

This year's primary election voting locations are as follows:

Berea Church of God—189 Rash Rd., Berea, KY

Russel Acton Folk Center—212 W. Jefferson St., Berea, KY

Ignite Academy-South Campus—123 Farristown Industrial Dr., Berea, KY (NEW)

Ignite Academy-North Campus---2075 Merchant Dr., Richmond, KY

Arlington's Mule Barn—1510 Lexington Rd., Richmond, KY

Madison County Public Library—507 W. Main St., Richmond, KY

Madison County Extension Office—230 Duncannon Ln., Richmond, KY

Eastside Community Church—2010 Catalpa Loop, Richmond, KY

Richmond Active Living Center—801 Brighton Ave., Richmond, KY (NEW)

White Hall Baptist Church---3401 Colonel Rd., Richmond, KY

You can find out more information about voting in the Kentucky primary election at the Madison County Clerk's Office or online at https://www.madisoncountyclerk.us/elections