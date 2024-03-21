Madera PD seeks kidnap, carjack suspect on run

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are actively searching for a registered sex offender who allegedly is on the run in a stolen vehicle following a kidnapping in Madera Wednesday evening, the Madera Police Department announced.

Police say they are looking for 54-year-old Otis McKinzy who is believed to be driving a grey 2016 Kia Rio with license plate #7PPS316.

Detectives identified McKinzy as a person of interest in a carjacking and kidnapping case. He was believed to be in the vehicle with the victim, a woman in her 50s, moving from Madera, through Merced, and into Modesto between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Police report McKinzy is on parole and a registered sex offender. He is believed to be armed with a knife and dangerous.

Investigators say McKinzy was last seen driving the victim’s car in Modesto and is believed to be on the run.

Anyone who sees McKinzy or the stolen car is asked to contact the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4200.

Officers reassure that the victim is with them and will be reunited with her family.

