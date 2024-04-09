Loan approved to help reopen Madera Community Hospital
The state of California has approved Madera Community Hospital for a $57 million no-interest loan to help reopen the facility that has been closed for over a year.
UConn picked up its sixth national championship win on Monday night, and became the first program to win back-to-back titles since 2007.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Will the Vikings and Broncos trade up for a QB? Will the Bills make a major move for their own Julio Jones? Charles McDonald sifts through scenarios that could have a long-lasting impact.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up nearly 5% on Monday as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would debut its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
A 1986 Dodge Ram 50, the Mitsubishi-built twin to the Mighty Max, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
President Biden’s CHIPS Act money continues to get doled out. TSMC just snagged $6.6 billion in grants to build three new factories in Arizona.
Who wants to wait? Get this beloved second-generation pair for over 30% off.
I shop for a living and I'm lusting after these new Nordstrom finds from Tory Burch, Spanx, Supergoop!, Nike and Madewell.
Adding someone as an authorized user for your credit card is a simple process that can potentially have major benefits for a loved one's credit score.
The United States Department of Commerce Monday proposed investing as much as $6.6 billion to fund a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) fab in Arizona. The funding would arrive by way of the CHIPS and Science Act, in a bid to foster more domestic semiconductor production. The move represents a broader push to bring more manufacturing to the U.S., but unspoken in the fanfare around today’s announcement is the potential escalation of tensions with China.
A new Yahoo News series comparing the candidates' records and plans on key issues.
Here, we track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's bi-weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
The Chipotle Challenger Series featuring Tekken 8 will kick off on PS5 Tournaments with a qualifier round from April 15 to 26.
Scientists have developed a system that lets drones autonomously charge by hooking onto power lines, potentially allowing them to remain in operation indefinitely.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
The NBA regular and fantasy basketball seasons end this week. Dan Titus shares his Playlist for one last strategy rundown.
The actor, who was fired by Disney after the guilty verdict, was sentenced to probation in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday.