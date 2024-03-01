Madeline Soto search: Suspect in girl’s disappearance taken to Osceola County Jail

The prime suspect in the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl is now in the Osceola County Jail.

Stephan Sterns was arrested on Wednesday on sexual battery and child porn possession charges.

Sterns was moved out of the Orange County Jail on Friday morning.

Law enforcement said Sterns is the primary suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Madeline Soto who vanished Monday. Sterns is the boyfriend of Soto’s mother, Jennifer.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 9, law enforcement said Stephan Sterns did a factory reset on his phone the day Madeline vanished.

Investigators said they recovered several photos and videos showing Sterns sexually battering a child.

Sterns is not a registered sex offender, according to FDLE’s sexual offenders and predators’ search.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is planning to give an update on Madeline’s disappearance at 1 p.m. on Friday.

