Madeline Soto: Community to hold prayer vigil tonight

The Central Florida community will hold a prayer Friday evening for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Tonight’s vigil will be at 7 p.m. at Hunter’s Creek Middle School on Town Center Loop Boulevard.

Soto was first identified as missing on Feb. 26.

In a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said law enforcement believes that Soto is dead, and all efforts will focus on recovery.

The Unity & Fire Church International Chaplains Inc. is organizing the prayer.

“Come pray with us as we come together for our city, communities and children,” the flyer said.

See a map of the vigil location below:

