Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns faces 60 new charges

The Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday morning that it has filed sixty new charges against Stephan Sterns.

Sterns is considered the prime suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, whose body was discovered March 1 in a wooded area in rural Osceola County.

Sterns now faces the following charges:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening that Madeline Soto’s body has been found. Investigators said Osceola County deputies found the missing 13-year-old girl’s body at about 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area along Hickory Tree Road.

Detectives believe Stephan Sterns killed 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Monday morning at a Kissimmee apartment complex.

Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon.

Sources say that Maddie’s body was found in rural St. Cloud near Hickory Tree Road.

Police and deputies canvassed the area of Osceola County for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The Kissimmee Police Department will handle the search for Madeline Soto, said Chief Betty Holland.

The sheriff said the efforts will now shift to recovering her body.

Sheriff John Mina said he is confident that she is dead, and recovery efforts will continue.

Members of the community will gather to pray for 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

Deputies in Orange County said 13-year-old Madeline Soto has been missing since Monday morning. And now, her mother’s boyfriend is in jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. Stephan Sterns was supposed to go before an Orange County judge Thursday morning but refused to be in court.

More than 50 members of the Orange County Emergency Response Team looked for the 13-year-old in various areas as our detectives continued their investigation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed that the body of Madeline Soto, 13, has been located.

• 8 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12

• 5 counts of sexual battery with a child 12-18 (familial/custodial authority)

• 7 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation

• 40 counts of unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child (10 or more images)

The Kissimmee Police Department discovered several photos and videos on Sterns’ cellphone and arrested him on charges of sexual battery with a child, capital sexual battery and possession of material depicting sexual performance by a child, officials said.

He is being held without bail at the Osceola County Jail.

“The State Attorney’s Office has been working closely with KPD and received evidence that gave us cause to file formal charges against Sterns,” State Attorney Andrew Bain said in a statement. “We appreciate the thoroughness and detailed attention of their investigation and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to build a strong case against the defendant.”

Sterns will eventually be arraigned on the charges.

Sexual battery on a child under 12 is a capital felony, punishable by life in prison or death if a defendant is convicted, Bain’s office said.

