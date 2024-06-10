Madeline Soto case: State to seek death penalty against Stephan Sterns

“During the investigation into Soto’s disappearance, law enforcement found several disturbing pictures and videos on Sterns’ phone,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “He was arrested on 60 charges, including capital sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation and unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child.”
A grand jury in April indicted Sterns on a first-degree murder charge in Soto’s death.
The State Attorney’s Office said its decision to seek the death penalty in this case is based on the following two factors, which it intends to prove:
Apple Intelligence, Apple's new generative AI offering, won't just be a consumer-facing feature; developers will be able to take advantage of the latest technology, too. In Apple's keynote address at WWDC 2024 on Monday, the company announced that developers would be able to integrate the experience powered by Apple Intelligence into their own apps. Apple's SDKs (software development kits) have been updated with a variety of new APIs and frameworks that will allow app makers to do things like integrate the Image Playground — or genAI image creation — with just a few lines of code.
Privacy watchdogs in the U.K. and Canada have launched a joint investigation into the data breach at 23andMe last year. On Monday, the U.K,'s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) announced their investigation into the genetic testing company, saying the organizations will leverage “the combined resources and expertise of their two offices.” Last year, 23andMe disclosed a security incident that affected the genetic and ancestry data of 6.9 million users, or roughly half of its overall user base.