Madeline Kingsbury went missing a year ago. Life hasn't been the same for family, friends

Mar. 30—WINONA, Minn. — Sunday, March 31, will mark one year since Madeline Kingsbury's family heard from her.

Her two children have each had a birthday without their mom, who would have turned 27 on June 1, 2023.

Thousands of people joined in multiple searches for her until her body was found north of Mabel on June 7, 2023. She was a Winona State University graduate, mother of two children, University of Minnesota graduate student and Mayo Clinic employee.

Searchers had earlier walked the rural road where her body was found, but proceeding on reports of Kingsbury's van in the area, staff and volunteers from the Winona County Sheriff's Office walked the road one more time.

Rick Aske, a volunteer firefighter with Mabel Fire and Rescue, had planned to lead a search of that area with volunteers later that same week.

Aske said he was glad those searchers found Kingsbury's body.

"Being a group lead with a bunch of people who want to help, I'm not sure how they would have reacted to finding her," he said. "I'm just glad the deputies found her."

A spontaneous memorial off Minnesota Highway 43 sprung up through the summer. Friends and family brought blue flowers and other items to memorialize Kingsbury with items that are her favorite color.

"Within a week, that whole corner was just blue," Aske said.

The outpouring of generosity and empathy has also been channeled toward awareness and fundraising for causes helping people dealing with domestic violence.

A fundraiser at the beginning of 2024 netted boxes of essential items such as toiletries and diapers and more than $1,000 worth of gift cards to programs in the Winona and the Twin Cities area that provide resources for those living through domestic violence situations.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help care for Kingsbury's two children.

In a 5K run in Mabel in August 2023,

Aske raised $4,000 toward Kingsbury's family and the care of her two children.

Aske also maintained the memorial and made sure it complied with state right-of-way guidelines and took down most of the flowers and decor before winter.

Family members said the year has passed both quickly and slowly. In a statement marking the anniversary on the Facebook Page "Finding Madeline Kingsbury," family members encouraged people to continue to fight domestic violence and follow the unfolding criminal case against Adam Fravel, Kingsbury's ex-boyfriend, who has been charged with her murder.

"This year has been challenging but we are not done fighting for her justice," the post said. "Please remember this is still an active case so please be respectful to the family and friends of Maddi."

In a TikTok posted on March 26, Megan Kingsbury, Madeline's sister, said the past year has been difficult to describe.

"It feels like I just saw her yesterday, but then it also feels like a lifetime," she said. "I think about her all the time, and I know a lot of people still have their blue lights on and wear their bracelets. I know down in Winona, she's still talked about ... it makes you feel good when we're down there."

A grand jury in October 2023 indicted Fravel on first-degree murder. He appeared in court on multiple motions in the case on March 20 and is scheduled for another appearance on April 30.

March 31, 2023: The last day Madeline Kingbury's family or friends hear from her is the morning of March 31. Adam Fravel, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, tells investigators he last saw her as she left for work in Rochester. Her phone and keys are found in her Winona home.

April 7, 2023: After several small searches by volunteers and first responders,

Winona County Sheriff's Office coordinates with multiple agencies for a massive search

for Kingsbury in areas of Southeast Minnesota. More than 2,000 people volunteer their time in the effort.

May 5, 2023: A

community vigil is held for Kingsbury at First Congregational Church

in Winona.

June 1, 2023: On what would have been Kingsbury's 27th birthday, her family asks people to continue to share information about her disappearance. More searches in Southeast Minnesota are organized.

June 7, 2023: Human remains are found off a maintenance road in Fillmore County north of Mabel. Fravel is taken into custody that afternoon.

Winona Police and Kingsbury's family confirm the next day

that Kingsbury's body had been found.

June 9, 2023: Fravel is

charged in Winona County District Court with second-degree murder.

June 25, 2023:

Hundreds attend a public memorial service for Kingsbury

held on the Winona State campus.

Oct. 2, 2023: A

grand jury indicts Fravel for premeditated first-degree murder first-degree murder

and a charge of first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse. Fravel's attorneys are asking a judge to move the case out of Winona County.