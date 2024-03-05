‘Made for today’s NBA:’ Brandon Miller dazzles in rookie year with Charlotte Hornets

By the third day of training camp, the Charlotte Hornets knew they had someone special.

Every time Brandon Miller received instruction from his coaching staff, it seemed to sink in for their standout rookie. The more they watched him, the more it became clear what the reigning SEC player of the year was bringing.

Miller didn’t need to be told anything multiple times, and his ability to learn has impressed head coach Steve Clifford and the team throughout the season. He was a solid defender in college at Alabama, along with consistently knocking down shots for one of the nation’s top offenses.

But overall, it’s the intangibles have led to the two-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month’s success with the Hornets (15-46), who host the league’s defending top rookie — former Duke standout Paolo Banchero — and the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets rookie forward/guard Brandon Miller glances down at his KIA NBA Rookie of the Month for January award during a pregame ceremony at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 12, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

“He’s kind of made for today’s NBA,” Clifford said of Miller, who averages 16.7 points per game. “Positional size. He could guard in college — one through four — for a really good defensive team. He was a range shooter and made big shot after big shot playing for a good team. But I would say the other thing — which is hard to find — is his decision making. When he’s open, he shoots it, when he’s not, he moves in and cuts. And you don’t teach that. Players do that naturally, or they don’t.

“So, to me, positional size, basketball IQ and he competes very naturally. When you play 82 times, you don’t go into the locker room with all these motivational stories. You get guys that care if we play hard or they don’t, and that was one of the things that we knew he would do.”

Miller has exceeded expectations since being drafted by the Hornets with the second overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft. Clifford knew he was going to be a strong player, but analytically, the Hornets have noticed that Miller has been finishing at the rim and defending better this year than he did at Alabama.

Charlotte Hornets forward/guard Brandon Miller reacts to being called for a foul on an attempted block of a shot by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during first half action at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 29, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

It’s his ability to learn that’s led to this success, and Clifford hopes it becomes a lesson for his younger players.

“We don’t practice like we used to,” Clifford said. “You don’t get to see something over and over and over. Guys that can see something and do it in the game, it’s not a small thing, it’s a big thing. They talk about learning how to learn and concentrate so that we don’t have to do things over and over, and we can execute. It’s a huge part of our league, and he does that.”

Charlotte Hornets forward/guard Brandon Miller, center, releases a shot in the lane over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, left, during first half action at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 12, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com