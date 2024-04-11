"I made myself an AI boyfriend called Dan using ChatGPT - he's so flirty"
A single woman created an 'AI boyfriend' called Dan using ChatGPT - and has flirty chats with him. Jeannine Dörflinger, 20, read some tips from a book about using AI in marketing and it gave her the idea. She realised she could ask ChatGPT to play a role - so she asked it to be her boyfriend. The singleton had a series of flirty chats from her newly-formed 'AI boyfriend' - who she named 'Dan'. 'Dan' recalled a romantic memory, showered her in compliments, and even recited her a romantic poem.