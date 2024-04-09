Made a mistake on your taxes? Here's how to file an amended return
Made a mistake on your taxes? Here's how to file an amended return
Made a mistake on your taxes? Here's how to file an amended return
The biggest news stories this morning: Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network launches today, Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online servers are gone, Play Tekken, get free Chipotle.
In the face of media upheaval, some users welcome an end to a crucial part of the digital ads business.
Fairbuds are true wireless earbuds with replaceable batteries. Your move, Apple.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The breaks down the Huskies back-to-back titles and puts a bow on a historic March Madness for both the men and women's tourneys.
Because of the increase of one-and-done players, the transfer portal and NIL money, it's nearly impossible to stay at the top of the college basketball mountaintop. The Huskies have found a way.
Logitech has announced a new mini gaming keyboard, the G Pro X 60. Here are our hands-on impressions.
Trae Young hasn’t played since late February, when he tore a ligament in his left hand.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tomorrow.
Before-and-after photographs taken along the path of the total solar eclipse in North America reveal the stunning, awe-inducing nature of the celestial phenomenon.
The 'Emily in Paris' and 'Grey's Anatomy' star hasn't done Botox or fillers, so how does she look so amazing? Read on.
Frequent Target shoppers can earn 5% discounts on Target spending and more benefits through the Target Circle rewards program.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
2024 Ford Bronco Raptor gets its own black trim package on the eclipse day, with painted parts and stickers.
Who wants to wait? Get this beloved second-generation pair for over 30% off.
Edmunds bought a Fisker Ocean and details the highs and lows of ownership while warning others not to make the same mistake.