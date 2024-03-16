'We Made A Mistake': Laura Ingraham Apologizes For Fani Willis Graphic Flub

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham issued an on-air apology Friday after the network bungled a graphic that was supposed to feature Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis across from Nathan Wade, a prosecutor who resigned from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump.

The host appeared next to a graphic that showed a picture of Willis in one half of a broken heart while a photo of attorney Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former law partner and divorce attorney, appeared in the other half of the heart. Judge Scott McAfee’s picture appeared in the middle of the graphic.

Wade, who had a romantic relationship with Willis, resigned after McAfee ruled Friday that he either remove himself from the case or that Willis must step down from it.

“Now a note about a graphic we showed at the top of the show. It was supposed to be Fani Willis and Nathan Wade but accidentally we broadcast Terrence Bradley. That was obviously not intentional,” Ingraham said.

“We made a mistake and we are sorry for that.”

Is that Bradley in the heart? Did they confuse Bradley with Wade? pic.twitter.com/R0PSyewrSP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2024

Ingraham: Now a note about a graphic we showed at the top of the show. It was supposed to be Fani Willis and Nathan Wade but accidentally we broadcast Terrence Bradley. That was obviously not intentional. We made a mistake and we are sorry for that. pic.twitter.com/O2Fbiij6Zb — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2024

Social media users noted that Wade and Bradley are both Black, with one account pointing to Fox News once mixing up A$AP Rocky and Jay-Z.

The network has previously flubbed on-air graphics, looping in a photo of Patti Labelle into an Aretha Franklin tribute back in 2018 and airing a map of the Middle East that labelled Iraq as Egypt.

