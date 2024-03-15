What they made: A look at City of Leominster pay, topped by police chief's $216K

LEOMINSTER — The police chief topped the list of the highest-paid city employees last fiscal year, while more than a dozen other Police Department members were high on the list of top 25 earners.

Police Chief Aaron F. Kennedy earned $216,404.58, which comprised a base pay of $190,977.01 and $25,427.57 in other payments.

Paula Deacon, the superintendent of schools, placed second with a total income of $202,209.54, while Fire Chief Robert A. Sideleau II was eighth on the list, with a total pay of $168,115.56.

Joseph P. Poirier Sr., the city’s inspector, was sixth on the list with a total income of $175,120.10, with a base pay of $97,193.40 and $77,926.70 in other payments.

Fiscal 2023 ran through June 30, 2023.

Here’s a list of the top 25 municipal earners for fiscal 2023, according to information provided by the city clerk’s office, organized by regular wages, other wages and total wages:

Police Chief Aaron F. Kennedy, $190,977.01, $25,427.57, $216,404.58

Paula Deacon, superintendent of schools, $201,519.90, $689.64, $202,209.54

Police Sgt. Emanuel J. Tocci, $93,695.41, $96,910.55, $190,605.96

Police Sgt. Juan Ramos, $92,372.72, $95,030.84, $187,403.56

Police Lt. Corey Donnelly, $105,962.00, $76,523.60, $182,485.60

Joseph P. Poirier Sr., wire inspector, $97,193.40, $77,926.70, $175,120.10

Police Officer Michael A. Ciccolini, $107,390.21, $64,504.09, $171,894.30

Fire Chief Robert A. Sideleau II, $149,851.51, $18,264.05, $168,115.56

Police Officer Jose Algarin Jr., $76,782.32, $82,015.20, $158,797.52

Police Capt. John Fraher Jr., $146,439.00, $12,269.05, $158,708.05

Police Capt. Ryan Malatos, $107,023.04, $50,449.11, $157,472.15

Police Sgt. Sean E. Ferguson, $92,809.56, $63,710.48, $156,520.04

Assistant Superintendent Steven Mammone, $145,000.00, $11,500.00, $156,500.00

Police Sgt. James Marois Jr., $92,809.56, $63,685.93, $156,495.49

Police Sgt. Richard A. Woodward, $93,669.93, $59,586.31, $153,256.24

Scott A. Cordio, Fire Department, $102,677.57, $49,247.59, $151,925.16

Police Sgt. Matthew Fallon, $92,241.72, $57,464.11, $149,705.83

Police Sgt. Ny Mao, $92,372.72, $57,192.22, $149,564.94

Fire Lt. Ryan S. Young, $90,012.62, $58,214.51, $148,227.13

Firefighter Jeffrey Vaillette, $89,513.94, $58,184.30, $147,698.24

Police Lt. Daniel Proietti, $106,091.60, $38,108.41, $144,200.01

Fire Deputy Chief Mark Burnett, $104,213.65, $38,126.51, $142,340.16

Fire Lt. Travis R. Vallee, $90,373.54, $51,203.11, $141,576.65

Fire Deputy Chief Steven T. Rowland, $102,646.37, $38,111.93, $140,758.30 Schools Coordinator Laureen G. Cipolla, $128,125, $11,500, $139,625

Schools Coordinator Renee T. Kostka, $128,125, $11,500, $139,625

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: What they made: A look at City of Leominster pay, topped by police chief's $216K