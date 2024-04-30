I made Ina Garten's favorite weeknight pasta and had dinner ready in 30 minutes

I made Ina's favorite weeknight pasta, which appears in her cookbook "Go-To Dinners."

The pasta features classic Italian ingredients like bucatini, pancetta, and red wine.

I made the pasta after a long workday, and it only took around 30 minutes.

I made my very first "Barefoot Contessa" pasta while living like Ina Garten for a day during New York City's lockdown in May 2020. Garten's approachable and delicious recipes were a dream for a novice cook like me — I was immediately hooked.

Since then, I've made many of Garten's dishes, from her comforting breakfasts to her impressive desserts. But it's always her pastas that I've loved most — and I've even ranked them (her penne alla vodka is one of my all-time favorites).

I still try a new pasta from the celebrity chef every few months, and there were plenty of new ones to test in "Go-To Dinners," Garten's most recent cookbook.

Ina Garten says her go-to weeknight pasta is quick and easy.

I love making Ina Garten's delicious and approachable pasta recipes. Barefoot Contessa/Food Network

"Everyone needs a few quick pasta dinners in their repertoire, and this one is really adaptable," she writes in "Go-To Dinners."

"It's wonderful as is, but you could also serve it with veal meatballs one night and with a big dollop of ricotta the next. The pancetta and red wine give it fantastic flavor."

After a busy day of work, I closed my laptop and headed to the kitchen. It was time to see if Garten's recipe would become one of my new favorites.

Garten's weeknight pasta only requires some basic ingredients, and you probably already have most of them in your kitchen.

Garten's weeknight pasta features pancetta, San Marzano tomatoes, and red wine. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

To make four servings of Garten's weeknight pasta at home, you'll need:

1 pound dried spaghettoni or bucatini

1 ½ cups chopped yellow onion

1 cup freshly grated Italian pecorino cheese

½ cup dry red wine, such as Chianti

1 can (14.5-ounce) crushed San Marzano tomatoes

6 ounces (¼-inch) diced pancetta

2 cloves minced garlic

1 ½ teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ cup julienned fresh basil leaves, plus extra for serving

Garten notes that regular spaghetti, which is thinner than spaghettoni, can also be used with this recipe.

Before I started cooking, I prepped my herbs and veggies.

I started with my prep, including chopping my basil. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I chopped the onion, minced my garlic cloves, and julienned the basil.

Once my prep was done, I filled a large pot with water, added two tablespoons of salt, and brought it to a boil so it'd be ready to cook the pasta later on.

It was time to make the sauce. First, I added three tablespoons of olive oil to my Dutch oven.

I heated up my olive oil in my Dutch oven. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I placed the Dutch oven over medium-low heat and allowed the olive oil to warm up.

I threw in the diced pancetta, using a little more than Garten had recommended.

Garten says to cook the pancetta for five to seven minutes, until it's browned. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I had bought two 4-ounce packets of diced pancetta, so I decided to add a little more protein to the pasta. I ended up loving the extra flavor, so I'd definitely recommend trying this.

Garten recommends sautéing the pancetta for five to seven minutes, until the pieces have browned. Once my pancetta was ready, I used a slotted spoon to transfer it to a small bowl.

After I removed the pancetta, I added the chopped onion.

I sautéed the onion for 10 minutes. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I sautéed the onion for 10 minutes, until the pieces started to brown.

I added the pancetta back into the Dutch oven, along with the minced garlic and red pepper flakes.

Once the onions were ready, I threw in the pancetta, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I cooked everything together for one minute.

Then I added the wine.

After adding the wine, I cooked everything for three to five minutes. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Garten recommends cooking everything for three to five minutes, until the liquid has almost entirely evaporated.

Once the wine had nearly evaporated, I added the tomatoes and sugar.

I allowed the Dutch oven to simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I brought the sauce to a boil, then lowered the heat. I allowed everything in the Dutch oven to simmer uncovered for 10 minutes, making sure to stir occasionally.

While my sauce was simmering, I added the pasta to my boiling pot of water.

I cooked my bucatini pasta while the sauce simmered. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Garten recommends cooking the pasta for two minutes less than al dente according to the directions on the package.

This meant I needed to cook my bucatini for nine minutes, but it definitely wasn't enough. The noodles were still really tough. I knew they wouldn't finish cooking in the sauce, so I ended up cooking my pasta a few minutes longer.

Every stove is different, so just trust your taste buds (or cook them a little longer in the sauce at the end).

After 10 minutes, I seasoned the sauce with salt and pepper.

I seasoned my sauce with salt and pepper. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Garten recommends adding one teaspoon of salt and ½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper.

Then, using tongs, I transferred the pasta to the sauce.

I used tongs to add my pasta to the sauce. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I also made sure to add some pasta water.

I cooked everything over low heat for two minutes, stirring my noodles with the tongs.

I also added more pasta water to the sauce. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I added more pasta water as needed to make what Garten calls "a loose sauce."

Then I took my Dutch oven off the heat and added the pecorino and basil.

I added the Pecorino and basil once the pasta was ready. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

I added half a cup of the pecorino and all the basil and tossed everything together with my tongs.

Garten's weeknight pasta had a rustic charm that reminded me of one of my favorite Italian restaurants in New York City.

Then I tossed everything together with the tongs. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

One of my go-to spots when I lived in NYC was Cotenna, an Italian restaurant in the West Village. It was tiny, intimate, and affordable, and my girlfriends and I absolutely loved it.

The service was always great, the wine was always cheap, and the pasta was always delicious. Everything about the place just felt warm. And something about Garten's weeknight pasta — which really focuses on classic, approachable Italian ingredients — brought me right back there.

After serving the pasta with some more cheese and basil on top, it was time to dig in. And I was instantly a huge fan.

I thought Garten's favorite weeknight pasta was delicious. Anneta Konstantinides/Business Insider

Garten's weeknight pasta doesn't just look like it comes from a cute little Italian restaurant — it tastes like it does too.

The rich pancetta worked so well with the earthy flavors of the basil and Chianti, and the San Marzano tomatoes added a lovely, subtle sweetness. The kick of the red pepper flakes rounded out the sauce, which had a surprising depth of flavor despite looking quite simple. This dish was also finished in about 30 minutes with very minimal prep or effort — who doesn't love that?

Overall, I thought Garten's favorite weeknight pasta tasted delicious and elevated. It's something I know I'll definitely whip up again — even after a long workday.

Read the original article on Business Insider