Made in Idaho: Barr Specialty Tools
Made in Idaho: Barr Specialty Tools
Score savings of up to 80% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
The Mozilla Foundation and dozens of other research and advocacy groups are pushing back on Meta’s decisions to shut down its research tool, CrowdTangle, later this year.
Not interested in Amazon's big sale event? There are plenty of great tool deals to be had from Walmart. Here are some of our favorites!
Time to tend to your outdoor greenery ... while saying a ton of green.
Until March 25, enjoy exclusive discounts of 61% or more on a wide range of products including DeWalt power tools
Fed Chair Jay Powell said Wednesday that central bank officials discussed a strategy for how to slow the shrinking of the Fed's balance sheet, a lesser-known policy tool it has been using to tighten financial conditions.
Mermaid, the open source diagramming and charting tool, has long been popular with developers for its ability to create diagrams using a Markdown-like language. As is often the case, Mermaid founder Knut Sveidqvist created the project because he saw a need for it in his own job as a software architect and then open sourced it without any immediate plans for monetization. Then, in 2022, he was approached by Open Core Ventures (OCV), the venture capital firm of GitLab founder Sid Sijbrandij, which later paired him with serial entrepreneur and investor Andrew Firestone as his CEO.
Earlier today, Sentry announced its AI Autofix feature for debugging production code and now, a few hours later, GitHub is launching the first beta of its code-scanning autofix feature for finding and fixing security vulnerabilities during the coding process. This new feature combines the real-time capabilities of GitHub's Copilot with CodeQL, the company's semantic code analysis engine. GitHub promises that this new system can remediate more than two-thirds of the vulnerabilities it finds -- often without the developers having to edit any code themselves.
Have you heard? Amazon is having a huge Spring sales event with deals on spring cleaning gear, home and kitchen appliances, outdoor power tools and more!
Fed officials are expected this week to discuss a strategy for how to slow the shrinking of their massive balance sheet, another tool used to tighten financial conditions over the last two years.
Nvidia is bringing its Omniverse technology to Apple's Vision Pro AR/VR headset.
'This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one of over 3,000 5-star fans.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
Amazon launched generative AI-powered features last year to help sellers quickly create listings by entering just a few words about the product. The company is now making it easier for sellers to create listings if an item is already listed on their website. The e-commerce giant's new tool uses AI to parse details from an item's URL on another site and create an Amazon listing.
Proton's privacy-focused email and calendar service now has a desktop app for Mac and Windows.
ShopMy, a marketing platform for content creators to connect with brands and monetize their content, announced that it raised $18.5 million. The company will use the money to help scale its network of 40,000 creators, including Alix Earle, the latest “It Girl” on the internet with more than 10 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. ShopMy’s marketing platform equips creators with the tools they need to earn from their product recommendations, like building digital storefronts, accessing a catalog of millions of products, making commissionable links and chatting directly with companies via mobile app.
Bluesky, the open-source Twitter alternative, is about to start testing out one of its more ambitious ideas: allowing its users to run their own moderation services.
From blenders to knife sets, these meal prep essentials will get your kitchen in shape for spring cooking.
The reasons for the slow ramp-ups vary, but the commonly cited ones are challenges around data management, security and compute resources. Birago Jones and Karthik Dinakar founded Pienso in 2016 based on their research at MIT (they're alumni). "We teamed up for a class project to build a tool that would help social media platforms moderate and flag bullying content," Jones, who serves as Pienso's CEO, told TechCrunch in an interview.
Epic Games has announced a new pricing structure for non-game developers to use its Unreal Engine. It’ll cost these folks $1,850 per seat to use the software.