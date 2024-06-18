Maddow: SCOTUS Chief John Roberts "probably the most important person in America" to future of our system of government.

We've all been watching the Supreme Court, and they're, you know, pretty ethically challenged in my opinion, especially two of them. And even Roberts doesn't seem to be stepping up to control the, is there anything we can do about it? Roberts is the right point there. John Roberts is probably the most important person in America right now when it comes to whether we're going to keep our system of government, because Trump's involved in all this criminal stuff. And so he and his movement and the whole Republican Party, I mean, the Speaker of the House, all of them are saying the American legal system is corrupt and rigged and we ought to get rid of it. That's not great. What do you have if you don't have a legal system anymore? But on the other hand, then you've got everybody trying to stand up for the legal system and say, it's not rigged. It's legitimate. We need to support it. But the Supreme Court is flagrantly corrupt. And so John Roberts, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, there is flagrant. If you think, if you had, so I work at MSNBC. There was a member of my family who's lobbying the White House chief of staff saying overturn this election result. You think they'd let me cover that election result? Let alone give a binding judicial ruling on that election result? I mean, the blatant corruption of a couple of these Supreme Court justices is John Roberts' problem. He's the chief justice and he has to police it to save his court and to save the legal system. So we have something to stand up for. Wow. He's iffy.

