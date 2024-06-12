Maddow Blog | Why Biden’s big move on medical debt and credit reports matters

By most estimates, roughly one in five American households are living with medical debts, which is a burden that affects families’ finances in a variety of difficult ways. In fact, as CNBC noted last year, medical debt “can lead to a debt spiral for some consumers and narrow their options for housing, loans and credit cards.”

With this in mind, the Biden administration’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau launched an effort to remove medical debt from consumer credit reports altogether. The goal was obvious: The Democratic administration wants to help Americans keep unpaid medical bills from affecting their credit scores.

As NBC News reported, that policy is now advancing.

“The CFPB is seeking to end the senseless practice of weaponizing the credit reporting system to coerce patients into paying medical bills that they do not owe,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said. “Medical bills on credit reports too often are inaccurate and have little to no predictive value when it comes to repaying other loans.”

Given the way the federal rulemaking process works, the change won’t take effect until next year, but it’s nevertheless poised to be an important step that will help millions of U.S. households.

It’s also part of a larger pattern.

There’s a school of thought that says President Joe Biden and his White House team shouldn’t just focus on the major economic statistics — the low unemployment rate, the healthy GDP data, etc. — they also need to emphasize pocketbook issues. Typical Americans, the argument goes, probably have no idea how many jobs the economy created last month, but they have a sense of their own wallet.

What too often goes overlooked is the degree to which Biden and his administration have worked under the same assumptions. Indeed, the Democratic White House has practically been preoccupied with finding ways to help consumers. The Biden administration has, among other things:

Removing medical debt from consumer credit reports is very much a part of the larger policy mosaic. Biden can’t snap his fingers and make inflation go away, but he and his administration can — and have — give consumers a break in a variety of other important ways.

None of these developments are likely to appear on front pages or at the top of the evening news, and no one seriously thinks CFPB reforms to credit reports are "sexy" enough to appear in re-election campaign ads.

But they’re worthwhile progressive measures that help regular people and their finances.

They’re also vulnerable to political shifts: Donald Trump didn’t support any of these policies while in office, and he’d likely reverse course on each of these measures in a prospective second term.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com