Maddow Blog | Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.15.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Maryland’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Rep. David Trone spent an extraordinary amount of money, but he nevertheless came up short against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. She’ll face former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the fall.

* In West Virginia, Republican Gov. Jim Justice won his party’s U.S. Senate nomination, and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won the GOP nomination in the state’s gubernatorial race. Both are heavily favored to win in the fall.

* Every member of Nebraska’s congressional delegation prevailed in their Republican primaries yesterday, including incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, who’ll be targeted by Democrats in the fall.

* Donald Trump, not surprisingly, continues to rack up presidential primary victories, but Nikki Haley — who ended her candidacy two months ago — won roughly 20% of the vote in Maryland, roughly 18% of the vote in Nebraska, and nearly 10% of the vote in West Virginia. Maryland and Nebraska have closed primaries, so Team Trump can’t blame the results on Democratic mischief.

* UnidosUS, the United States’ largest Latino group, formally endorsed President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign this week. The organization also threw its support behind Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego’s U.S. Senate campaign in Arizona.

* Speaking of Arizona, the Republican National Committee filed suit to challenge the state’s new voting rulebook, which is intended to serve as a guide to election management for county officials. A state judge yesterday rejected the RNC’s case.

* And in the state of Washington, Democratic state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is considered a top contender in the state’s gubernatorial race, but shortly before the election filing deadline, two other men with the identical name entered the race. After receiving a cease-and-desist letter, the other Bob Fergusons quickly ended their candidacies.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com