Maddow Blog | Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.26.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the most expensive U.S. House primary in American history, incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost his Democratic primary in New York yesterday. The latest vote tallies suggest the race wasn’t especially close.

* In Colorado, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s decision to change districts in Colorado appears to be paying off, at least for now: The right-wing incumbent easily defeated intraparty rivals in yesterday’s primary.

* In related news, in Boebert’s former district, Democrats tried to boost former state Rep. Ron Hanks, seeing him as a weak general-election candidate, but the efforts didn’t work: Local GOP primary voters instead nominated attorney Jeff Hurd.

* In Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox faced a primary challenge from state Rep. Phil Lyman, and while the incumbent prevailed, the fact that the challenger received more than 43% of the vote shows that the race was competitive.

* In Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race, Republican Eric Hovde has talked about heavier Americans paying more for health insurance — a stance that Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s campaign has turned into one of the year’s most effective ads to date.

#WIPol: “How much I weigh is nobody’s business, but Eric Hovde wants to make it his.”



Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) is up with a new ad attacking Eric Hovde (R) in #WISen. So far, we’ve seen $14.5M in spending and reservations from Baldwin's campaign. pic.twitter.com/GZ4yrx9hGj — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) June 25, 2024

* On a related note, Hovde last week tried to talk about the meaning of Juneteenth. It really didn’t go well.

* Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is facing an intensifying investigation from the House Ethics Committee, but this won’t affect the Florida Democrat’s re-election chances: No Republicans filed to run against her in the fall.

* And after a closer-than-expected congressional special election, Republican Rep. Michael Rulli of Ohio was sworn into office this week, giving the GOP conference slightly more breathing room: Party leaders now lose up to two votes on any party-line measures, instead of one.

