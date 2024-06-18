Maddow Blog | Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.18.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* There are some interesting congressional primaries in Virginia and Oklahoma today. Among the key questions: Will Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good become the first incumbent to lose in a primary this year?

* On a related note, Donald Trump already endorsed Good’s primary rival in Virginia, but for good measure, the former president reiterated his opposition to the incumbent congressman again yesterday.

* New Jersey has a Democratic attorney general, but that didn’t stop state A.G. Matt Platkin from charging local Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III with racketeering and other crimes in connection with a waterfront redevelopment project. Given Norcross’ influence, the developments sent shockwaves throughout Garden State politics.

* In Indiana, Republicans chose Micah Beckwith, a far-right pastor, as the party’s candidate for lieutenant governor this year. Beckwith is perhaps best known for saying the Jan. 6 attack was “divinely inspired.”

* On a related note, soon after Indiana Republicans chose Beckwith for the party’s statewide ticket, Indiana GOP Chair Anne Hathaway announced that she’s stepping down less than a year after being appointed to the role.

* Trump endorsed Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy’s re-election campaign in Utah, putting the former president at odds with Sen. Mike Lee, who’s backing the congresswoman’s far-right rival.

* And speaking of the former president’s endorsements, Trump, after meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, also threw his support behind Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom’s congressional campaign.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com