Maddow Blog | Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.11.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* There are a variety of interesting races on tap for election watchers today, including a primary campaign for Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who just learned she’s the subject of a new ethics investigation.

* In pre-taped remarks, Donald Trump pledged to walk “side by side” with the Danbury Institute, a coalition of Christian groups that opposes abortion in all cases.

* Republican opponents of President Joe Biden are disseminating deceptively edited videos related to the Democrat’s visit to France last week for the anniversary of D-Day.

* In Texas, Rep. Henry Cuellar is still facing corruption charges, but the Democratic congressman’s trial has been delayed until after Election Day 2024.

* In Minnesota, the latest Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 poll found Biden narrowly leading Trump in the state, 45% to 41%, with independent conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receiving 6% support.

* Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard continues to express an interest in joining Trump’s cabinet in a possible second term, telling The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “I think there are a few different ways I could serve — as secretary of state, secretary of defense — there are a few different ways I believe I could best serve our country.”

* Trump loyalists are still trying to recall Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, but the Republican legislator is challenging the petition signatures, questioning their validity. The Associated Press reported, “The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has until June 28 to determine whether there are enough valid signatures to trigger a recall election. The panel rejected the first attempt for not having enough.”

* And speaking of the Badger State, the Wisconsin State Journal reported, “Emboldened by the prospect of potentially securing majorities in the state Legislature under new legislative maps, Wisconsin Democrats have put candidates on the ballot in all but two of Wisconsin’s 99 state Assembly races and every state Senate race coming before voters this fall.”

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com