Maddow Blog | Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.14.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It’s Primary Day in Maryland, and the marquee contest is the highly competitive Democratic U.S. Senate primary, featuring Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. David Trone. The winner will face former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the fall.

* It’s also Primary Day in West Virginia, where one of the most closely watched contests is the GOP’s U.S. Senate primary. Gov. Jim Justice appears to be the favorite in the race to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. There’s also a crowded Republican gubernatorial primary in the state today.

* In related news, it’s also Primary Day in Nebraska, where, in an odd twist, the state Republican Party isn’t supporting anyone from Nebraska’s GOP-dominated congressional delegation.

* Less than two years ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court significantly reduced the number of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. Now that the state Supreme Court has a progressive majority, it appears poised to undo that ruling.

* President Joe Biden spoke yesterday at a reception celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Democratic incumbent took the opportunity to make some pointed criticisms of his likely GOP opponent.

* As if Gov. Kristi Noem’s book wasn’t already a disaster, the South Dakota Republican’s description of a canceled meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is facing pushback from French officials who highlighted problems with Noem’s version of events.

* Last week, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would not support any government restrictions on abortion rights. Under pressure from his own team, the conspiracy theorist has apparently changed his mind.

