Maddow Blog | Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.4.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Today is a busy day for election watchers, as five states — Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota — hold primaries.

* For the first time since Donald Trump’s conviction last week, President Joe Biden told supporters in Connecticut last night that the presumptive Republican nominee is a “convicted felon” who has launched an “all-out assault ... on the American system of justice.”

* Republican Voters Against Trump is making a six-figure investment into a billboard campaign featuring GOP voters who won’t vote for Trump in the wake of his felony conviction. The billboards will appear in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

NEW BILLBOARDS are live in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin featuring Republican Voters Against Trump:



“I’m a former Trump voter. I won’t vote for a convicted felon.” pic.twitter.com/T0sCr9CiLl — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) June 4, 2024

* As expected, indicted Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez filed to run for re-election as an independent in New Jersey this week. A report in The New Jersey Globe added that the longtime senator will apparently be his own campaign manager.

* Thanks in large part to GOP support for his felony conviction, Trump and the Republican National Committee raised a combined $141 million in May. President Joe Biden and his party haven’t yet announced their monthly total, but it’s very likely to be far less.

* Late last week, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that voting is not a fundamental right protected by the state constitution. The conservative justices instead concluding that voting is a “political” right.

* And on Capitol Hill, Republican Rep. Vince Fong of California was sworn into office yesterday afternoon, in the wake of his recent special-election victory. Now that he’s filled former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vacancy, the House GOP majority has a two-vote margin in the chamber, up from a one-vote margin.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com