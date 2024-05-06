Maddow Blog | Tim Scott pushes a woeful solution to his Team Trump ‘problem’

Sen. Tim Scott hasn’t exactly been subtle about his national ambitions. After the South Carolina Republican’s presidential campaign was an expensive flop — Scott struggled to reach 5% in the polls, in part because he appeared terrified of differentiating himself from Donald Trump — the senator started embarrassing himself in the apparent hopes of joining the former president’s 2024 ticket.

There’s one important part of Scott’s resume, however, that his intraparty critics seized on.

Time magazine reported a few months ago that the senator “will have to surmount an irredeemable MAGA World sin: He voted to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.”

He did, indeed. Just hours after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Senate voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Of the chamber’s 100 members, only eight far-right Republicans voted against certification — and Tim Scott wasn’t one of them.

What’s more, during a presidential primary debate last summer, the senator said then-Vice President Mike Pence “absolutely“ did the right thing on Jan. 6. In case this isn’t obvious, that’s not Trump’s position.

With this in mind, what, pray tell, is the South Carolinian prepared to do about his partisan “problem”? As NBC News noted, Scott appears to have settled on the most unfortunate fix possible.

Over and over again, host Kristen Welker pressed the Republican to simply say, “yes or no,” whether he was prepared to accept the results of the 2024 presidential election. He wouldn’t say — though Scott was willing to question the integrity of NBC News’ journalism for reasons unknown.

WATCH: @kwelkernbc asks @SenatorTimScott (R-S.C.) if he’ll accept the outcome of the 2024 election.



Scott: “The 47th president of the United States will be Donald Trump.”



Welker: “Will you accept the election results of 2024, no matter who wins?”



Scott: “That is my statemen... pic.twitter.com/EN9ZeNFDSp — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 5, 2024

It’s worth pausing to appreciate the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in. Traditionally, high-profile senators weren’t even asked whether they were prepared to accept their own country’s election results, because the answer would’ve obvious.

But in 2024, as the radicalization of Republican politics intensifies, Scott wasn’t just asked, he also refused to answer — no doubt because the senator knew that if he answered in such a way that expressed support for democracy, this would’ve caused fury at Mar-a-Lago.

In other words, Scott believes the key to addressing his Team Trump “problem” is to appear more openly hostile toward the American political system, which in turn might boost his national ambitions.

As the GOP’s race to the bottom unfolds, I continue to believe that no one should want to be vice president this badly.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com