Maddow Blog | Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.13.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that roughly half of the public believes the jury in Donald Trump’s hush-money case made the right call.

* In Pennsylvania, the latest Marist poll found Trump narrowly leading President Joe Biden, 47% to 45%, thanks in large part to dramatic gains for the former president among Black voters.

* The same Marist poll, incidentally, showed incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey leading Republican David McCormick in Pennsylvania, 52% to 46%.

* Speaking of notable Senate races, a Florida Atlantic University Poll released this week found a surprisingly competitive race in the Sunshine State: Incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott leads former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the survey, 45% to 43%.

* Speaking to GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill this morning, Trump said Milwaukee is a “horrible” city. Milwaukee is also hosting the Republican National Convention in August, where the former president will presumably be renominated.

* In Delaware, Democratic congressional hopeful Eugene Young ended his candidacy this week, clearing the way for state Sen. Sarah McBride to win her party’s nomination in a solidly blue district. If successful, McBride will become Congress’ first transgender member.

* Remember Matt DePerno, the Michigan Republican who ran a failed race for state attorney general and was charged with mishandling voting equipment? The accused felon is now running for a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court.

