Maddow Blog | Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.24.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Tomorrow will be a busy day for election watchers, with closely watched primary races in Colorado, New York, and Utah. There will also be several primary runoff elections in South Carolina.

* In the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Utah, Donald Trump unexpectedly threw his support behind Trent Staggs, the far-right mayor of Riverton, ahead of his race against Rep. John Curtis. The winner will be overwhelmingly favored to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Capitol Hill.

* In South Carolina, Trump also spent some time over the weekend reiterating his support for right-wing pastor Mark Burns, who’s facing off against Sherri Biggs, an Air National Guard lieutenant colonel who has Gov. Henry McMaster’s support.

* We still don’t yet know the outcome of Republican Rep. Bob Good’s primary in Virginia last week, but it’s of great interest that the far-right incumbent has already begun taking steps to undermine public confidence in the integrity of the process. As recently as this morning, the Freedom Caucus chair reportedly said he intends to go to court to prevent the city of Lynchburg from certifying its vote tallies.

* At an event over the weekend, Trump offered enthusiastic praise for independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Jill Stein, explaining that the far-left contenders help Republicans.

* Will Montanans be able to add reproductive rights to their state constitution? Abortion-rights proponents in the state announced late last week that they’ve submitted the signatures necessary to put the question on the November ballot.

* We can apparently remove Gov. Kristie Noem from vice presidential consideration: The South Dakota Republican said on “Meet the Press” that she hasn’t been asked to submit materials for the vetting process.

* On a related note, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik is reportedly in the mix for Trump’s ticket, though it’s notable that the former president endorsed the New York congresswoman’s re-election bid late last week.

