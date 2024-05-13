Maddow Blog | Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.13.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In case Democratic panic weren’t already palpable, new surveys by The New York Times, Siena College, and The Philadelphia Inquirer found Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in several key swing states — Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada — by margins ranging 3 to 12 points. The same poll, however, found the incumbent narrowly leading in Wisconsin.

* On a related note, the same polling found Democrats leading in U.S. Senate races in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, by margins ranging 2 to 9 points.

* Sen. Bob Menendez’s criminal trial gets underway today. The incumbent Democratic senator has seen his support collapse in his home state of New Jersey, but at least for now, Menendez is still running for re-election.

* Election watchers will want to keep their eyes on Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia tomorrow, where there all kinds of interesting contests up and down the ballot.

* One Nation, which is closely aligned with Senate Republican leaders, is investing a whopping $70 million into five states with Senate Democratic incumbents: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

* In related news, American Bridge, a super PAC aligned with Democratic officials, is investing $25 million into abortion-related advertising in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

* Following reports that Trump might be considering former Ambassador Nikki Haley as his 2024 running mate, the former president used his social media platform to make it explicitly clear that Haley is not under consideration.

* After keeping locals guessing for months about his electoral plans, Phil Scott, Vermont’s incumbent Republican governor, announced over the weekend that he will run for a fifth term. Whether he’ll face former Democratic Gov. Howard Dean in the fall remains to be seen.

* And it turns out that Trump’s youngest son, Barron, will not be a delegate to the Republican National Convention after all.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com