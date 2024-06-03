Maddow Blog | Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.3.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After weeks of unnecessary drama, Republican policymakers in Ohio have changed their ballot deadlines, ensuring that President Joe Biden will be on the Buckeye State’s 2024 general election ballot.

* Tomorrow will be a busy day for election watchers, as five states — Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota — hold primaries.

* Donald Trump’s political operation wasn’t the only GOP entity that saw a fundraising boost after he was convicted of 34 felonies: Politico reported that the National Republican Senatorial Committee had its highest online fundraising day of the cycle on Thursday.

* In Virginia, Republican Rep. Bob Good is still producing campaign materials suggesting he enjoys Trump’s support. Given that the former president has endorsed the congressman’s primary rival, Team Trump has sent Good a cease-and-desist letter.

* In Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, there were some lingering questions about petition signatures, but the Associated Press reported that the top contenders in both parties “cleared the final hurdle for the August primary ballot on Friday, with a state board confirming they submitted the required number of valid signatures.”

* Amidst reports that conspiratorial billionaire Elon Musk might take on a formal role on Team Trump after the election, NBC News reported that Musk is moving forward with plans to host a livestreamed town hall-style event with Trump. It will be held on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — which Musk bought two years ago.

* And in Florida’s 11th congressional district, Republican candidate Anthony Sabatini published an item online last week that read, “I’m running for Congress to imprison as many Democrats as possible. Vote for me if you believe Democrats are the enemy and must be jailed & removed from public life.” The GOP candidate added soon after that he believed his message was echoing the Democratic line from the opposite direction.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com