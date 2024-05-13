Maddow Blog | In his latest flub, Trump touts ‘the late great Hannibal Lecter’

Given how much time Donald Trump spends in front of televisions, it’s not too surprising that the former president occasionally tries to make political points by way of pop-culture references. The trouble is, he’s just not especially good at it.

In January 2019, for example, the Republican tried to use “Game of Thrones” as part of a clumsy argument about his border-wall project, and the whole thing fell apart rather quickly. In April 2020, Trump talked about the Captain William Bligh character from “Mutiny on the Bounty,” though it wasn’t altogether clear whether the then-president realized that Bligh was the villain of the story.

Over the weekend, the presumptive GOP nominee’s latest attempt at a pop-culture reference went about as well. The New York Times reported:

“Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen ‘The Silence of the Lambs’?” Trump asked the audience. “The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,’ as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter.”

Trump: Silence of the lamb! The late great Hannibal Lecter. It is a wonderful man. pic.twitter.com/edG9oCH933 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2024

Trump has spent recent months echoing Hitler while lashing out at immigrants, complaining that immigration is “poisoning the blood of our country” and describing migrants as “vermin.”

But the Republican is apparently looking for ways to up the ante — leading him to equate undocumented immigrants with the most famous cannibal in cinematic history.

What was far less clear to me, however, was why Trump described the fictional character the way he did. “The late, great Hannibal Lecter”? A “wonderful man” whom the former president “congratulates”? A New York Times report added:

Perhaps Trump should simply stop trying to make cultural references? They never seem to go well for him.

