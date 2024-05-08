Maddow Blog | Key detail in Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony deflates Trump defense
Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell talk with Alex Wagner about Stormy Daniels' testimony in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial, which was notable for the salacious details of Trump and Daniels' sexual encounter, but also revealed a contradiction in Trump's defense of why he wanted to catch-and-kill Stormy Daniels' story.