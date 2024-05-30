Maddow Blog | Jury finds Donald Trump guilty in hush-money trial on all counts

During his relatively brief political career, Donald Trump has racked up an amazing number of firsts. The Republican is, for example, the first president to be impeached twice. He’s also the first candidate to ever win the presidency despite never having served the public in any way.

Trump is the first former president to have been liable for sexual abuse. He was the first president to get caught overseeing a fraudulent charity. And a fraudulent university. And a business that was found to have repeatedly committed fraud.

In 2021, Trump became the first president to deny his successor a peaceful transition of power in the wake of his defeat. He was similarly the first president to try to hold onto power in defiance of election voters.

Last year, Trump became the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges, only to soon after become the first former president to be also indicted on federal criminal charges.

The presumptive GOP nominee can now add a new first to the list: Trump is the first former president to be found guilty of multiple felonies. My MSNBC colleague Jordan Rubin explained:

An NBC News report confirmed that Judge Juan Merchan ordered a sentencing hearing to begin at 10 a.m. on July 11. The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin on July 15.

BREAKING: Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York pic.twitter.com/Yq8LWihvRx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 30, 2024

I'll have plenty more on this in the morning, but in the meantime, we have a big show lined up on MSNBC this evening.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com