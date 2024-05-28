Maddow Blog | GOP voters oppose presidential immunity, but support it for Trump

It’s been about a month since the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump v. United States, with an important underlying question on the line: Does a former president have immunity from criminal prosecution for acts taken while in office?

We don’t yet know how the justices will answer that question — though the sooner they decide, the better it will be for prosecutors and the justice system — though it appears much of the public has already come to their conclusions.

Marquette Law School conducted a national survey this month, asking respondents, The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case concerning whether former presidents have immunity from criminal prosecution for official actions while in office. Which comes closer to your view: [former presidents] should be immune from criminal prosecution for their official acts [or] should not have immunity from criminal prosecution for their official acts?”

The results were rather one-sided:

Former presidents should be immune from criminal prosecution: 16%

Former presidents should not be immune from criminal prosecution: 71%

At first blush, the data suggested that Trump’s repeated claims only persuaded a modest sliver of the American electorate. But in this instance, the pollster took an interesting extra step. From the Marquette Law School report:

If you’re thinking that the shift was the result of self-identified Republicans changing their minds, you’re right: When asked about “former presidents,” only 29% of GOP voters said they supported immunity. When Trump's name was added to the mix, support for immunity among GOP voters more than doubled to 61%.

This isn’t altogether surprising, but the survey data does serve as a timely reminder about partisan and tribal loyalties, principles, and the degree to which many find it easy to prioritize the former over the latter.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com