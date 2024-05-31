Maddow Blog | Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.31.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump’s campaign claims it raised a staggering $34.8 million from small-dollar donors — in less than seven hours — as a result of his criminal conviction in New York.

* On a related note, the former president’s political operation has reportedly told its Republican allies not to launch fundraising drives related to his guilty verdict, apparently because Team Trump wants all of the conviction-related money for itself.

* Sen. Joe Manchin — a lifelong Democrat, member of the Senate Democratic leadership, and a man who’s ostensibly retiring in six months — officially became an independent this morning. It’s sparking renewed discussion about the West Virginian’s future electoral plans.

* Six years after Trump made the curious decision to give GOP mega-donor Miriam Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the casino billionaire has apparently decided to bankroll a new super PAC intended to boost Trump’s 2024 prospects. The project will be called, “Preserve America.”

* In North Dakota’s competitive GOP gubernatorial primary, Trump has thrown his support behind Rep. Kelly Armstrong. The former president also endorsed Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak to be Armstrong’s successor on Capitol Hill.

* In Minnesota’s Republican Senate primary, much of the party has already rallied behind a former basketball player named Royce White, but he’ll now face a primary fight against Navy veteran Joe Fraser.

* And while state Supreme Court races may not be the most high-profile contests this year, two organizations — the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and Planned Parenthood Votes — are reportedly preparing to invest millions to target races in Arizona, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com