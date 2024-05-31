Maddow Blog | Following felony conviction, will Trump be able to vote for himself?

Nearly every state imposes restrictions on current and/or former felons casting ballots in elections. It’s a policy with an ugly past, but it continues to linger in contemporary election laws.

It’s also a policy with a renewed relevance in Republican politics: Now that Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, has been convicted of multiple felonies, will he be able to vote or himself in the fall?

This gets a little complicated, but the answer is, “Probably, yes.” An NBC News report explained:

In New York, where a jury found Trump guilty, criminals cannot vote while behind bars, but convicted felons’ voting rights are restored after they’re freed from detention.

Or put another way, under state law, Trump wouldn’t be able to vote if he were locked up on Nov. 5, but otherwise, his voting rights would be intact.

Of course, there’s still a remote possibility that the former president will be convicted in other jurisdictions between now and Election Day — it’s not likely, of course, though it’s possible — at which point Trump might yet have to contend with Florida-imposed restrictions. My colleague Lisa Rubin flagged this helpful chart on the Sunshine State’s system:

If you’re a Florida resident convicted of multiple felonies & also the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, you might wonder, “Can I even vote?” The answer, courtesy of this @TheJusticeDept chart, is that it depends on whether you’ve been sentenced & completed your sentence. pic.twitter.com/CD6by6bcRr — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) May 31, 2024

NBC News’ report added that if Trump were to lose his voting rights in Florida, he’d still have some options — including turning to Gov. Ron DeSantis for clemency.

Given that the Republican governor is helping raise money for his former 2024 rival, it’s hardly a stretch to think DeSantis would ensure that Trump could cast a ballot for himself.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com