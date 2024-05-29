Maddow Blog | In donor appeals, Trump ‘tests the boundaries’ of campaign laws

It’s been a few weeks since The Washington Post first reported on Donald Trump huddling with oil industry executives and pitching a “deal”: They should raise $1 billion to return him to the White House, the Republican said, and if they did, he’d reward them by eliminating environmental safeguards and approving new tax breaks.

The transaction that Trump described, the newspaper added, “stunned several of the executives in the room.” It also generated interest from congressional Democrats, who’ve launched an official investigation.

But as brazen as this was, those representing Big Oil aren’t the only ones who’ve heard such pitches from the presumptive GOP nominee.

The Post published a related report yesterday, highlighting remarks Trump recently made to prominent donors, who heard the former president make some outrageous boasts. He claimed, for example, that a businessman offered a $1 million contribution and asked to have lunch with the candidate. “You’ve got to make it $25 million,” Trump claimed to have responded.

In the same remarks, another contributor, who generally gives $2 million to $3 million to Republicans, was told that Trump would be unhappy unless he donated $25 million or $50 million.

All the while, the Post’s report explained, the former president emphasized tax breaks that he approved while in office, which are poised to expire.

The appeals are lacking in subtlety: If the reporting is accurate, Trump, desperate for donations, is telling his wealthy supporters that if they put money in his campaign coffers, he’ll put money in their pockets.

It’s easy to forget, but eight years ago, there were plenty of voters who gravitated to Trump because they admired his alleged wealth. If he was already rich, the argument went, then the Republican wouldn’t have spend his time sucking up to elite donors, special interests, and corporate lobbyists.

Eight years later, I have some bad news for those who genuinely believed this.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com